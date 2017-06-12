News Flash: Lil Wayne Is Still Mad At Birdman, Tells Him “Suck My D*ck” [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne is still waiting for Birdman to pay what he owes. Until then, Weezy has nothing but harsh words for him.

Lawsuits seem to be running Lil Wayne‘s life right now. He recently got slapped with a lawsuit accusing him a hate crime after he allegedly attacked White club bouncer and yelled “f*ck you White boy.” Then there’s his long-standing lawsuit against his estranged label boss, Cash Money Records CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

Weezy hasn’t held his tongue when he’s spoke about Birdman in the past and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to start mincing his words anytime soon. Video footage has emerged of Wayne performing at a show and randomly telling Birdman what he can suck on.

Fittingly, the taunt came right as Wayne was going into his anthem “No Worries.”

For the most part, Birdman has been trying to be the bigger man throughout Wayne’s insults. Perhaps because the biggest insult he could ever comeback with is the one he’s already accused of. Which is not paying people.

In other recent news, Birdman is trying to convince 50 Cent to let him executive produce his next album.

Photo: WENN.com