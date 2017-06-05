Lil Wayne A No Show At Roots Picnic, Show Goes On [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne was supposed to be one of the many headliners for the annual Roots Picnic but he canceled at the last minute.

Weezy was not feeling well and had to back out of performing. Fans were told that he had to sit out the show for medical reasons. A note posted on the premises read:

“Due to unfortunate medical reasons that occurred yesterday, Wayne will not be performing at the Roots Picnic. His management has said he is at home resting and feeling better, however due to doctors orders he cannot travel today.”

The star-studded show did go on. The diverse roster included 21 Savage, No Name, Jeezy, Thundercat, PNB Rock, Playboi Carti with Solange and Pharrell being the headliners.

Reports about the show are all saying the same thing, Pharrell killed it. Similar to his 2014 NBA All-Star Game performance, Skateboard P brought out a bunch of his “friends” to help perform some of the hits he’s crafted over the last two decades. Among the artists to join him were Pusha T, N.O.R.E. and Tyler The Creator.

Here are some photos courtesy of the Roots Picnic Instagram page.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »