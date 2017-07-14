DMX Charged With Tax Evasion, Facing 44 Years In Prison

X needs to pay Uncle Sam, stat. Today (July 13), DMX was indicted on over a dozen tax evasion charges.

According to the New York Post, DMX stands accused of concealing millions in income, owing the IRS $1.7M.

“For years… the recording artist and performer known as DMX, made millions from his chart-topping songs, concert performances and television shows,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim, who surrendered to authorities. “But while raking in millions from his songs, including his 2003 hit ‘X Gon’ Give it to Ya,’ DMX didn’t give any of it to the IRS.”

Damn, that’s 13+ years of ducking taxes, allegedly.

Per TMZ, X avoided using personal bank accounts, used proxies to collect money and lived as much as he could on cash.

In total, Darkman X has been charged with 14 counts of tax evasion. If convicted, he’s looking at a 44-year sentence. The “Get At Me Dog” rapper has been under federal investigation for not paying his fair share since at least last year.

Considering how the IRS stays locking up rappers—see Lauryn Hill, Fat Joe, Beanie Sigel, et al.—expect a settlement, and X doing at least some time.

