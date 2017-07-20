Ciara & Future’s Son Stars In New Gap Kids Ad Campaign

Ciara and Future are over the moon as their son, Future Zahir, was featured in a new Gap Kids campaign. The stylish toddler definitely melted hearts beyond his proud parents, who both took to Twitter while gushing over their boy.
As you can see above, Little Future definitely looks the model part, rocking a fly varsity jacket, sky blue oxford shirt, and dark blue jeans with a smile bright as the sky. Daddy Future chimed in, as only a father can.
And beyond Twitter, Ciara also commented on Instagram, calling Future Zahir her “little nugget.” Aww.
—
Photo: WENN.com
