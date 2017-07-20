Ciara & Future’s Son Stars In New Gap Kids Ad Campaign

Ciara and Future are over the moon as their son, Future Zahir, was featured in a new Gap Kids campaign. The stylish toddler definitely melted hearts beyond his proud parents, who both took to Twitter while gushing over their boy.

Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud! Future Zahir has booked his 1st commercial campaign with @GapKids @Gap #DreamsDoComeTrue! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bKY3FaSvUJ — Ciara (@ciara) July 19, 2017

As you can see above, Little Future definitely looks the model part, rocking a fly varsity jacket, sky blue oxford shirt, and dark blue jeans with a smile bright as the sky. Daddy Future chimed in, as only a father can.

baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly,u deserve it king! Love u 🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 19, 2017

And beyond Twitter, Ciara also commented on Instagram, calling Future Zahir her “little nugget.” Aww.

—

Photo: WENN.com