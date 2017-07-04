Twitter Mercilessly Cooks Future For Going At Jay-Z’s Money Phone Jab

Jay-Z took aim at a lot of folks on 4:44, including Future, Kanye West, and rappers stunting for the ‘Gram with stacks of money up to their ears. Of all the lines Future should have responded to, it appears the money phone jab got him to respond and Twitter is frying him without mercy for ducking the other bullets.

On 4:44’s opening track “Kill Jay Z,” Hov goes for the, excuse the pun, kill, with the lines “In the Future other n*ggas playing football with your son” which many noted as a dig at the Atlanta rap star’s ex and mother of his son now with NFL player Russell Wilson. But another line that worked to rile folks up was from “The Story of O.J.” in where Jay slams the practice of holding up stacks of money like a phone. This particular portion of the verse really got Lil Boosie upset as we see here.

The Freebandz captain took to this Snapchat to do just that in the wake of all the lyrical missives and naturally, Twitter is roasting the “Mask Off” artist on the grill.

Check out a few highlights of Twitter going in on F. Hendrixx below and on the following pages. Let us know in the comments if we missed any highlights.

Future not feeling the new Jay… pic.twitter.com/uUo4MTPfTb — ilovemyego (@ilovemyegotoo) July 4, 2017

This Jay-Z Boosie Future money to ear thing is a Boondocks episode — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) July 4, 2017

Future salty that's why he took the pic with the money to his face on the gram don't change the truth about jay-z song — Brooke Rutledge (@BeenBlessed2323) July 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/CNRush/status/882053946092736512

Future took a pic with his money to his ear before uploading one with his son. 🤔 — 𝔰𝔦𝔯 𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔢𝔯. (@WrittenByTerry) July 4, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »