Killer Mike Says Jeff Sessions “Scares The Sh*t” Out Of Him

The Comrade-in-Chief is doing the most to get his attorney general to quit (just part of a bigger ploy to stop the Russian investigation) Rumors are already swirling about who Trump will choose as a replacement with even former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani’s name getting mentioed.

TMZ caught up with Killer Mike and asked the ATL rapper who he’d prefer to be the head of the US’s Department of Justice.

“I don’t think anyone of them is better than the other because they both support drug wars which is a racist thing. But Sessions scares the sh*t out of me – just to be frank.”

With reason we might add.

Jeff Sessions’ racist policies are well-documented. His reigniting the “war on drugs” and the new voter suppression efforts well underway are just a couple of examples.

Coretta Scott King once said Session didn’t possess “the requisite judgment, competence, and sensitivity to the rights guaranteed by the federal civil rights laws to qualify for appointment to the federal district court.” Now he has the power to take America back to the days when racist and prejudice practices were flourishing.

Check out Killer Mike’s statement below.

