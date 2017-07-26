Maliah Michel Airs Drake Out For Stripper Jersey Retirement

Maliah Michel was part of a mock jersey retirement scene staged by Drake during his time at the annual Houston Appreciation Week celebration. While most viewed the gesture as a respectable send-off, Michel is having no parts of it and took to Twitter to voice her beef.

Michel posted the above image after news began to spread about the retirement ceremony. Lira Galore and Miracle Watts also had their names lifted to the rafters, with Galore actually thanking Drizzy for the honor. In the wake of Michel’s IG post, she went on Twitter this past Monday (July 24) to air out her feelings.

“I have to say something and it’s from the bottom of my heart. I will be 34 in December. Do you know how good it feels to be able to walk in The club with girls 10 years plus younger than me and still be that bitch? Y’all and say what you want or think what you want. But I call that blessed. And I was overweight. So this can be a career if you take care of yourself. Pay taxes and save your money,” Michel said in a series of tweets.

She then turned her focus on Drake in a round of tweets.

“Y’all don’t know that n*gga been trying to make me stop dancing. Always putting me down about it. Always telling me I’m not better than anyone else in the club selling ass instead of dancing. But n*gga can’t stay out the club. Y’all just don’t know. My only regret is ever trying to explain how much I love dancing. And thinking so highly of him,” Michel wrote.

Yikes.

Drake has yet to respond to Michel’s rant but hopefully, the once-rumored couple can patch things up. Peep the tweets below and on the following pages.

