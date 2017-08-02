Friend Or Foe?: Jay-Z & Kanye West Doc ‘Public Enemies’ [VIDEO]

The rift between Jay-Z and Kanye West has been growing for years, with the latter blasting Hova from the stage, and the former returning fire on his new album, 4:44. A documentary about their feud is airing on Monday, July 31, across the pond.

Titled Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. Kanye, the doc is being touted as “revealing the story behind Jay-Z and Kanye West’s spectacular rise, their creative partnership and their colossal falling out” via “unseen footage and exclusive interviews.”

Some of those interviews are with DJ Clark Kent and Just Blaze.

We’ll find out Monday, or whenever the broadcast hits the Internets, if there is any new intel on their well-documented fallout.

Watch the trailer for Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. Kanye, which will air on Channel 4 in the UK, below.

UPDATE (August 2): Watch the full documentary below.

—

Photo: WENN.com