Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Reported 3 Months Pregnant

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West have been looking to add to their family, but doing so the old fashioned way would have been a high risk to mom’s health. According to developing news, a surrogate hired by the family is reportedly three months pregnant but details beyond that are naturally scant.

US Weekly reports:

In June, the 36-year old and husband, Kanye West began looking for a surrogate, and a source now tells Us Weekly they have cause to celebrate: Their pick — a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency — is three months along, which means they’ll likely welcome baby No. 3 in January 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper, 40, are in experienced hands, as the woman has reportedly served as a surrogate before, even appearing in a promotional video about the process with her own family. The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

The math looks a little off up there, so it’s probably safe to assume that news outlets learned about the West family addition plan in June and didn’t actually start the process then.

If this adds up to be factual, congrats to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian!

