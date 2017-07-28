Drake’s Thirsty Burglar Returns, Catches Pepper Spray Fade

Some people just don’t get it. Drake‘s thirsty burglar returned, uninvited, to the Toronto rapper’s home, and was shortly pepper sprayed.

According to TMZ, on Thursday (July 27), the same 24-year-old woman who pulled up into Drizzy’s crib, and dipped into his refrigerator for soft drinks, returned.

However, this time security was there, and she insisted she was on the list. Security wasn’t having it, and told her to leave. She refused to go, and then ish got real.

The cops were called, and she reportedly spit at three deputies. However, before she could bless them with a fourth loogie, she got pepper sprayed.

The struggle stalker was arrested for trespassing and assault on a police officer.

This is where we point out that after the previous incident, Drake asked the cops not to drop the hammer on her. This is the type of thanks the 6 God gets?

In all seriousness, it sounds like homegirl needs a psychiatric evaluation.

