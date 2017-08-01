JAY-Z Speaks On His Father In “Footnotes Of Adnis” [VIDEO]

The latest JAY-Z‘s “Footnotes” series is on “Adnis,” and tackles his issues with his late father Adnis Reeves.

Hova admits that everything we’ve heard him rap about his dad was based on anger, but now he has more perspective.

“As an adult looking, now I look back on the situation and now I have a different perspective of it,” says JAY-Z, before noting how the passing of his father’s younger brother had a profound impact on him.

You also get commentary from the usuals suspects of Van Jones, Will Smith, Chris Rock and Anthony Anderson.

Lots of heavy stuff about fathers dealing (or not dealing) with emotions, mistakes, lessons, etc.

Will Smith’s story about his daughter, Willow Smith, shaving her hair is very ill.

Watch “Footnotes of Adnis” below.

Photo: Tidal