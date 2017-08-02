Kanye West Sues Insurance Company Lloyd’s Of London For $10 Million

Kanye West made headlines last year with the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour and entering a California treatment center for an alleged number of health-related reasons. The Chicago superstar has filed a lawsuit against insurance specialists Lloyd’s of London for not covering West’s lost expenses, with the company placing the blame on the rapper over his marijuana use.

TMZ reports:

According to docs, Very Good Touring filed a claim with Lloyd’s back in November. You’ll recall Kanye pulled the plug on his remaining tour dates after spending 8 days at UCLA Medical Center in late November.

In the docs, Kanye’s co. says it had a policy with Lloyd’s to cover cancellation or non-appearance fees. However, Lloyd’s has yet to fork over a dime and, according to the suit … suggests it might not ever, because it suspects Kanye’s marijuana use caused his breakdown.

Very Good Touring says Lloyd’s has no proof to back up its weed theory, and is merely looking for “any ostensible excuse no matter how fanciful” to deny payment on the policy.