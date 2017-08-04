Jerrod Carmichael, Issa Rae, Lil Rel & More Flip Jay-Z’s “Moonlight” Video

Another Friday means another new Jay-Z video. This time the visual off of his 4:44 album is for “Moonlight.”

Before we get to the actual video, we get treated to a Black version of Friends with star power from Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield, Lil Rel, Tiffany Haddish and Jerrod Carmichael. Oh yeah, Hannibal Burress was watching, but he thought the sitcom was trash.

All we get is one verse from Hova at the very end of the clip, but the message about art and Hollywood is pretty clear.

Watch the Alan Yang-directed video for “Moonlight” below.