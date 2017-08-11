Drake Previews Some Ultra-Exclusive Air Jordan PE’s

If you’re a hardcore Hip-Hop sneakerhead who needed more reason to hate on the Drake, this should do it.

Recently, the 6 God with the Jordan brand deal previewed some exclusive Air Jordan XI PE’s that are wrapped in some colorful pink snake skin instead of its trademark patent leather.

There’s also the 45 number on the heel while another pair flaunts the same grey scaly mudguard with the same number on the heel tab.But he wasn’t done flossing yet.

Drizzy also threw out a pair of Tokyo Jordan V’s with the black midsole instead of white. More fuel for the hate.

We’re not sure if these are part of his OVO Jordan line or whether these are samples of future releases but what we do know is that some men envy him not for the fame, women or money—but the sneakers.

Check out the joints below and let us know if you want Jordan to make these an official drop or not.

Photo: Instagram