J. Cole Executive Producing New Docuseries For PBS: Raising Bertie

J. Cole has the swagger of a big city rapper. But sometimes people forget that the MCr who went double platinum without any guest appearances was born and raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

That being the case, it makes sense that Cole is going to be executive producing a new PBS docuseries called Raising Bertie which follows the lives of three young men growing up in Bertie County, NC.

From the city to the country, Raising Bertie seems to demonstrate that the struggle is always real and always the same.

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: screen cap