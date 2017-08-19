CLOSE
DMX Allowed To Travel To Atlanta For TV Movie

DMX will be allowed to travel to Atlanta. However, it’s not to rock a concert, but to star in a made for TV movie.

Page Six reports that judge Jed Rakoff signed off on X traveling to ATL, but with some conditions. After infamously failing multiple drug tests—while out on a bail no less—the “Get At Me Dog” rapper must be accompanied by a substance-abuse monitor.

DMX is still on house arrest and has to wear an ankle monitor.

Due to his tax evasion charges, he is facing 44 years in prison if convicted.

If there is an ideal time for DMX to start displaying some exceptionally good behavior, it’s right now.

Photo: Getty

DMX

