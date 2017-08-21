Lil Kim Speaks To Soulmate From Beyond The Grave On Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry

Lil Kim joined the set of E!’s series Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry for this week’s season finale episode and connects with a long-lost soulmate from the great beyond. Care to guess who that might be?

The Brooklyn diva sat down with Tyler Henry for the emotional spiritual connection that seems to reference the late Notorious B.I.G. In the teaser clip, Lil Kim confirms that she is working on new music that will feature the voice of her “soulmate” although Biggie’s name is never used.

It clearly appeared to be a moving moment for Kim, and there even looked to be a bit of delight of rediscovering the lost connection.

Watch the trailer for Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry and Lil Kim’s appearance below. The episode airs this Wednesday (Aug. 23) at 9PM ET/PT on the E! network.

