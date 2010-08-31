“Takers” Takes # 1 Spot At The Box Office

I told ya so… T.I. was indeed right when he proclaimed that his latest film Takers c0- starring Chris Brown and Idris Elba took the top spot this weekend.

Early reports had The Last Exorcism as the top draw but after final calculations were in, Takers took in $20.5 million while “Exorcism” took in $20.4 million.

The final tally could have been larger being that “Takers” wasn’t in as many theaters.

T.I. told BET,

“We were in less theaters but we had a higher per screen average, which means after the math was done the number of people that showed up, the number of sold-out shows we had exceeded the number of sold-out shows our competition had. Although it was believed and perceived that we would fall to the number two slot, the support of the people, word of mouth, the quality of the film and just the energy associated with the project is what catapulted us into the number one slot. We couldn’t have done it without the people. We appreciate it!

T.I. also addressed the misreports that had Takers placing number two early on. The King added,

“You know, in film, it’s much different than music; they count dollar for dollar, hour for hour. In doing that there are estimations that are given — they reported this morning from numbers that came in last night. With those numbers they estimated the end-all-be-all would be the competition being number one and Takers being number two. But this morning, after those estimations have already been reported, the final numbers came in from Sunday night. When all those numbers came in, Takers was indeed number one — officially. They made estimations and kind of prematurely got that word out and miscalculated. The final call is Takers is number one. The people demanded it, as they should — and they got what they wanted.”

Congratulations T.I.