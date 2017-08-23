CLOSE
Home

Judge Lifts DMX’s Travel Ban, The Dog Is Going To Rehab

Leave a comment

Hopefully, Darkman X will be getting the help he needs. A judge has lifted DMX‘s travel ban so that the troubled rapper can go to rehab.

Page Six reports that Manhattan federal Judge Jed Rakoff issued the order to lift X’s house arrest. The rapper is out on bail after his arrest for tax evasion, and his failure of multiple drug tests.

There is now word on which facility or program DMX will be enrolling in.

The “Get At Me Dog” rapper previously tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Recently, X was allowed to travel to Atlanta to film a TV movie. However, the stipulations of his travel were that he be accompanied by a substance abuse monitor.

Get well soon, X.

View this post on Instagram

@irvgotti187

A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on

Photo: Getty

DMX , rehab

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close