Judge Lifts DMX’s Travel Ban, The Dog Is Going To Rehab

Hopefully, Darkman X will be getting the help he needs. A judge has lifted DMX‘s travel ban so that the troubled rapper can go to rehab.

Page Six reports that Manhattan federal Judge Jed Rakoff issued the order to lift X’s house arrest. The rapper is out on bail after his arrest for tax evasion, and his failure of multiple drug tests.

There is now word on which facility or program DMX will be enrolling in.

The “Get At Me Dog” rapper previously tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Recently, X was allowed to travel to Atlanta to film a TV movie. However, the stipulations of his travel were that he be accompanied by a substance abuse monitor.

Get well soon, X.

—

Photo: Getty