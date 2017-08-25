Amber Rose Covers Up Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo

The curse of the relationship tattoo is all too real (just ask Nas, Kenyon Martin, Nick Cannon, etc.). Amber Rose is the latest victim to have to cover up a past ink job dedicated to her ex-hubby, Wiz Khalifa.

According to E! News the blond bombshell recently went and got Wiz Khalifa’s face on her arm replaced with – wait for it – a portrait of Gun’s N Roses’s axe-man, Slash. Who knew she was such a fan?

At the moment Amber “I’m Not A Role Model” Rose is currently cuddling up with ATL’s young buck, 21 Savage. Here’s to hoping she doesn’t get his tattoo riddled grill inked on her skin next. That would be a lot of work.

Check out Rose getting her tattoo replaced and copping a manicure at the same time boss b*tch style.

Photo: WENN.com