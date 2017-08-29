Rick Ross In His Feelings Over Meek Mill & 50 Cent Breaking Bread?

Rick Ross and his feud with the eternally petty 50 Cent hasn’t dominated the news hits for either artist, but a tweet from the Maybach Music Group boss might suggest there’s a new wave going. On Sunday, Rozay posted a tweet that seemed to suggest he wasn’t feeling the fact his artist Meek Mill and Fif recently rocked the stage in Miami together.

Last Friday in Las Vegas, Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden hosted a star-studded bash for his 27th birthday that featured 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Chance The Rapper, Young Jeezy, and Trey Songz in the surprise show. At one point during the set, Mill joined Fif onstage to perform the opening and title cut from his 2012 debut studio album Dreams and Nightmares according to a Hot New Hip Hop report.

Ross’ tweet could have been about anything, but there seemed to be an edge to the words.

“When you switch sides, you better stay there, Ross tweeted. Yikes.

It could just be a coincidental case but Rick Ross is a man that values loyalty over everything so maybe there’s more to come from this ominous jab in the dark.

When you switch sides,you better stay there. — Yung Rénzél 🏁 (@RickRoss) August 27, 2017

Chance The Rapper, Meek Mill, 50 Cent, Jeezy, Trey Songz, Allen Iverson, & James Harden all on the same stage 🔥 https://t.co/QG0t6SAX7q — The Durtty Boyz Show (@TheDurttyBoyz) August 26, 2017

