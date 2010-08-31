Ice Cube Releases Album Track Listing, Says No Dr. Dre Collaborations



West Coast veteran Ice Cube recently discussed the collaborations for his upcoming album, I Am The West, and spoke about how he is upset that legendary producer Dr.Dre didn’t make the cut.

In an interview with MTV.com, Cube states that the two former partners in rhyme weren’t able to connect in time to collaborate on Cube’s project, which is slated for a September 21 release.

According to Ice Cube, the two heavy hitters’ schedules weren’t able to line up.

“I didn’t get a chance to work with Dre on this record,” Ice Cube told MTV News. “He’s been M.I.A. for two to three months now. But I don’t feel bad, because Snoop can’t find him either.”

In addition, Cube also touched on the repeated delay of Dr. Dre’s album Detox and also why fans were disappointed at the two leaked tracks from the yet to be released album.

“ I think, really, it’s because people expect so much from him,” Cube continued. “People expect, when Dre does a record, it [will] change the trajectory of music. Not just be an album and it come out and be good. It has to come and take us in a different direction. And that’s a lot of pressure.”



Although he was unable to get Dr. Dre, Cube was able to recruit hit making producer Bangladesh to work on his project.

Check out Cubes’ I Am the West track list, according to his management:

» “A Boy Was Conceived”

» “Soul on Ice”

» “Live in California” (featuring Jayo Felony and WC)

» “She Couldn’t Make It on Her Own” (featuring OMG and Dough Boy)

» “Urbanian”

» “Y’All Know How I Am” (featuring OMG, WC, Dough Boy and Maylay)

» “Too West Coast” (featuring WC and Maylay)

» “I Rep That West”

» “Drink the Kool-Aid”

» “No Country for Young Me”

» “It Is What It Is”

» “Hood Robbin’ “

» “Your Money or Your Life”

» “Nothin’ Like L.A.”

» “All Day, Everyday”

» “Fat Cat”