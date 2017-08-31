Fabolous Announces Summertime Shootout 3 Project

The Summer is almost over, but Fabolous plans to lick off one last (musical) shot. The Brooklyn rapper announced that he will be dropping Summertime Shootout 3.

Per 2017 Hip-Hop protocol, the announcement was made via Instagram.

The first single from the project is a song called “Flipmode,” featuring Chris Brown and Velous, and it’s due to drop tomorrow (Sept. 1).

Also worth noting, it looks like Fab is part of the Brooklyn Nets’ “Go Hard” campaign for the upcoming season.

Makes sense.

Now where is that Freddy vs. Jason project with Jadakiss, though?

—

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net