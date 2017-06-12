Fabolous Receives Key To Brooklyn And Spot On Celebrity Path

Fabolous just got one of the highest honors a Brooklynite can receive, the key to the borough.
Fab received the honor early Sunday morning and was given the key by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams. In addition to getting a key, he was also inducted into Brooklyn’s celebrity path alongside artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.
“Had the honor of being presented the Key To Brooklyn from Brooklyn Borough President @bpericadams today,” Fab said on Instagram. “Still crazy to me that I’m being honored by the place that birth, raised, & made me who I am today. Thank You Brooklyn.”
With a spot on the Celebrity Path, Fabolous is joining legendary company that includes Jackie Robinson, Vince Lombardi, Rosie Perez and many, many more.
Check out some images from the festivities below.
View this post on Instagram
Had the honor of being presented the Key To Brooklyn from Brooklyn Borough President @bpericadams today. Still crazy to me that I'm being honored by the place that birth, raised, & made me who I am today. Thank You Brooklyn 🖤 [shot by @evanpierce] #KeyToBrooklyn #Brooklyn
View this post on Instagram
Brooklyn Honored My Brother Today. He Was Given The Key 2 The City. He Came From The Projects, He Came From Nothing, He Came From The Bottom! 2 All The Youth, Let This Be Your Motivation. You Can Be SuccessFul 2, Just Work Hard & Stay Focused! 2 Say I'm Proud Is An Understatement!! I Love You Bro, Keep Winning! @myfabolouslife #TheFamily #MyRealFamily #MyRealBrother #SuperProud #Surreal
Photo: WENN.com