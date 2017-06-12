Fabolous Receives Key To Brooklyn And Spot On Celebrity Path

Fabolous just got one of the highest honors a Brooklynite can receive, the key to the borough.

Fab received the honor early Sunday morning and was given the key by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams. In addition to getting a key, he was also inducted into Brooklyn’s celebrity path alongside artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“Had the honor of being presented the Key To Brooklyn from Brooklyn Borough President @bpericadams today,” Fab said on Instagram. “Still crazy to me that I’m being honored by the place that birth, raised, & made me who I am today. Thank You Brooklyn.”

With a spot on the Celebrity Path, Fabolous is joining legendary company that includes Jackie Robinson, Vince Lombardi, Rosie Perez and many, many more.

Check out some images from the festivities below.

Photo: WENN.com