Gucci Mane’s Probation Will End Two Years Early This Month

Gucci Mane has been shining brightly since leaving the joint in September 2016, emerging sober and back to his workmanlike release schedule along with media appearances. The now slim and trim Atlanta rapper has another reason to flash his million-megawatt smile after news emerged that his legal team filed a motion to have his probation terminated two years early.

The FADER reports:

A little over a year after being released from jail, Gucci Mane will no longer be required to serve a probation period. According to new court documents filed by Gucci Mane’s lawyer that were obtained by The FADER, the rapper’s unopposed motion for early termination of his supervised release has been granted. The documents were signed by Judge Steve C Jones in Atlanta on August 23. Gucci Mane will officially be a free man on September 19. View that document below. When reached for comment by The FADER, an assistant to Judge Jones said he would not be commenting on the case.

Congratulations to Guwop, who is also set to marry his fiance, Keyshia Ka’oir. And get this, Gucci’s probation ends on Sept. 19, the same day his book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane drops. Can you say winning?

—

Photo: WENN.com