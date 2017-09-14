Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B & DJ Khaled Lead Pack In Nominations For BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 will take place in Miami, and already the buzz is beginning to grow. Leading the pack with nine nominations each is Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B, with many other top artists such as Jay-Z and Chance The Rapper getting heavy nods as well.

From BET’s press team

Multi-platinum artist, mega-producer and ‘Anthem King’ DJ Khaled alongside Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar and newcomer Cardi B lead the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2017 with 9 impressive nominations each. DJ Khaled’s 9 nods, include ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘DJ of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Best Collabo, Duo Or Group,’ ‘Producer Of The Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Mvp of the Year,’ and 2 For ‘Single of the Year. Kendrick Lamar earns nods for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and 2 nods for ‘Impact Track.’ And NYC’s newest female emcee Cardi B earn nods for her summer anthem “Bodak Yellow” for ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Best New Hip-Hop Artist,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style),’ ‘Best Mixtape’ and ‘Impact Track’.

Jay Z and Chance The Rapper score the second-most nominations with 5 nominations each. Jay Z shares nods with Chance The Rapper in the ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year’ and ‘Hustler of the Year’ categories and additionally earns nominations for ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Impact Track’. Chance The Rapper is being recognized as ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year’ and as a featured artist in the ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ categories.