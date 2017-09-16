Drake Collaborator Jorja Smith Says “Get It Together” Feature Began With A DM

Jorja Smith, a British singer who was well on her way in establishing a buzz for herself, got boosted in a major way after featuring on Drake‘s More Life playlist project. Lending her vocals to “Get It Together” and an interlude ahead of the track on the album itself, Smith explains that the collaboration all began when Drizzy hopped in the DMs.

Billboard exclusively writes:

Your vocals on Drake’s “Get It Together” were amazing.

Was that the first time you’ve heard of me?

Yes, it was.

That’s why I’m honestly so grateful for Drake letting me be a part of that album because I got opened up to so many people. I guess you would have found out about me eventually, but it was a bit of a push. It was just amazing for it to happen.

Were you intimidated when he first reached out?

You know, a lot of stuff doesn’t faze me. I think it’s because I was brought up in a small town and normally, when you’re from a small town, when you see a famous person, ‘You’d be like, ‘Oh my god. This never happens,’ but I’ve always kind of been like nonchalant. I was very much so like, “Wow. He asked for me? That’s really cool.’ Then, he told me about the song. I write all of my music. That song was already written. It’s a cover. The original is Black Coffee “Superman.” That’s his song featuring Bucie.