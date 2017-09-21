Chris Brown Settles 2016 Assault Case

Chris Brown has decided to settle the lawsuit filed against him by Liziane Guiterrez in February of 2016.

TMZ is reporting that the “Beautiful People” singer chose to pay off Guiterrez for the alleged attack that took place at a Las Vegas hotel last year.

According to Liziane Gutierrez, she attended a private party at a Palms Hotel suite that Chris Brown was hosting and after she tried to snap a picture of him with her phone, Brown went off and punched her in the eye.

Even though the embattled singer was never charged with a crime and denied the allegations saying Guiterrez was “too ugly” to have even been allowed into one of his soirees, ultimately a settlement was reached and Brown can now move on from this situation.

As far as the amount of money that Guiterrez walked away with, no solid number has been announced. Originally she was seeking $70,000 but sources say she got “substantially less” than that.

Whether or not Chris was truly guilty of the charges is anyone’s guess, but Chris’ history of laying hands on women certainly didn’t help his cause. Hopefully, this will be a learning experience for CB and can finally get his priorities in life straight.

