DJ Khaled To Host The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

It’s official, DJ Khaled will be host to the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Truth be told this is only right being that this year the awards show will be taping in Miami, Florida.

The Miamian took to his IG page to announce the news using a few exclamation points to capture his excitement.

But just in case the exclamation points used didn’t inform people of his enthusiasm, a press release that dropped the same day as Khaled’s post most certainly did with the DJ explaining, “I am so excited to host the BET Hip Hop Awards for a second year. This is such an iconic show that highlights the hustle of hip hop artists in the industry. It is a huge honor to be a part of a night that pays homage to some of the greatest talent of our generation and I’m looking forward to the amazing performances and tributes. You know I’ll be bringing the cloth talk and the keys — Hip Hop Awards 2017 is going to be major!”

While it’s all good that Khaled is going to be hosting this year’s awards show, fans will really be paying attention to how many of her nine nominations Cardi B will be taking home with her. We rooting for her like crazy.

The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards tapes on October 6 and will air on October 10 at 8 pm.

—

Photo: