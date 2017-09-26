50 Cent Talks Power, Trump, Protests & New Show On The View

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly done it all, and yet there’s more to come. During an interview with the daytime talk series The View, the G-Unit General spoke about his newest venture, a comedy sketch show titled 50 Central that’s coming to BET this week, Donald Trump, and more.

The interview opens up with co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s warm welcome and 50 Cent walking out to a new song that sounds primed for all upcoming turn-ups, with Fif employing a bouncy flow suited for the times.

Forever the jokester, 50 answered Goldberg’s question about the “bum-in-chief” to use her wording and his digs at NFL protests. 50 answered saying, “If I were the president by accident, I would be doing things like that.”

The business mogul and rapper added that “we gotta get rid of him” after the show hosts noted that Trump doesn’t listen to the advisement of his staff.

Also in the interview, 50 shared a clip of a 50 Central clip featuring himself and the hilarious Tiffany Haddish of Girls Trip fame. And of course, Power was discussed, including the chilling season finale.

Peep out 50 Cent’s interview with the ladies of The View in the clip below.

—

Photo: screen cap/The View