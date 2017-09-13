50 Cent Suing Business Managers For Bungling Bankruptcy Filing

It seems 50 Cent now favors legal action over Rap beef. The Queens native is suing his former business managers for flubbing his bankruptcy filings.

On July 13, 2015, 50 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. He now claims that GSO Business Management LLC, a California consulting agency, failed to properly advise him. The G-Unit general alleges their counsel cost him thousands in additional taxes he had to pay.

The suit also alleges GSO “improperly helped themselves to approximately $90,000 of Jackson’s money and paid itself . . . without prior . . . approval.” While the firm has yet to formally comment on the accusations, one of the defendants named in this claim, Jonathan Schwartz, was recently sentenced to six years of prison time for embezzling close to five million dollars from Alanis Morissette.

50’s legal team states that “GSO completely disregarded the procedures of the bankruptcy court, and improperly helped themselves to Jackson’s money in order to pay themselves.”

Obviously, Fif is not the one to play around with when it comes to his money. Earlier this year he sued his former lawyers for legal malpractice over his sex tape controversy.

