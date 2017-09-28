JAY-Z, Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez Headline Tidal X: Brooklyn Charity Concert

The Tidal X: Brooklyn Charity concert features a star-studded and eclectic line up. Some of the headliners include Jay-Z, of course, Jennifer Lopez and regular shmegular reality star turned star rapper Cardi B.

Besides the aforementioned, the 3rd Annual “TIDAL X: Brooklyn” charity concert is hosted by Angie Martinez and will also feature appearances from DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Fifth Harmony, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith, Belly, Iggy Azalea, Jessie Reyez, Mack Wilds, Machel Montano, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mr. Eazi, Charly Black, Princess Nokia, Tee Grizzley, Rapsody, Kranium, Chloe x Halle, Cipha Sounds, Victory and more.

Also, special appearances by Rosie Perez and Lin Manuel-Miranda are on the schedule.

BACARDÍ® Rum has been announced as the official sponsor and thus joins TIDAL’s efforts to raise funds for victims of the recent string of natural disasters (Hurricane Harvey, Irma, Maria and the Mexico earthquakes).

“This partnership with TIDAL: X touches on two areas that are very close to our heart – music and philanthropy. BACARDĺ is proud to play a part in raising awareness and funding for the regions affected by these terrible disasters, including Puerto Rico, Florida and the Caribbean region — all homes to our family and company,” said Facundo L. Bacardi, Chairman of Bacardi, which has pledged $1.3M to TIDAL X: Brooklyn charities, via a press statement

BACARDĺ and TIDAL X: Brooklyn will join New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico by paying for cargo planes transporting donated goods to Puerto Rico. There are also plans for artists to join a campaign to urge New Yorkers to donate money and goods to the people of Puerto Rico as it recovers from Hurrican Maria’s devastation.

Dope.

The TIDAL X: BROOKLYN benefit concert goes down October 17 at the Barclay’s Center.

Photo: Getty