Budding Film Critic Chance The Rapper Takes Shots At Rotten Tomatoes

Chance The Rapper wears many hats as an artist, activist, and entrepreneur. Apparently, the Chicago native is also a budding film critic and took to Twitter to effectively roast movie review site Rotten Tomatoes for what he felt was a terrible ranking.

Chano posted on Friday morning that he was taking in the film The House starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, and couldn’t fathom why the site gave it just 17 percent.

Yesterday I watched a movie that I never heard of. It had a 17% on @RottenTomatoes … it was funny as fuck. Wtf @RottenTomatoes,” Chance tweeted.

Chance then went in on Bulworth, which earned a 75 percent ranking. “Nah but y’all gave this shitty racist unfunny fucked up ego trip of a movie a SEVENTY FIVE?!?!” Chance added.

In the end, Chance Rotten Tomatoes rant was just him having a little fun. We’ve collected the tweets for viewing below and on the following pages.

Photo: WENN.com

