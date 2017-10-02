Lil Wayne Refused To Go Through Fall Ball 2017 Security, Show Canceled

Lil Wayne was present at this weekend’s Fall Ball 2017 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, but there seems to be some confusion on why the rapper didn’t take the stage. Early reports say that the Young Money boss refused to enter the venue’s security line thus canceling the show, but the promotion company that put on the show says Wayne was not a promised headlining performer.

The State writes:

The headliner of a show known as Fall Ball didn’t get on stage as planned. In fact, Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., never made it into the building, according to a statement from the arena. “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne elected not to enter the building through the venue’s standard safety procedures,” the statement read. “The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena. “While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers or staff members.”

The second annual Fall Ball featured 2 Chainz, who rocked the show in a wheelchair after breaking his leg, Cardi B, and others. According to local outlet WIS, the promotional company will not refund tickets due to Wayne’s cancellation, stating their side is legally protected by contract wording that didn’t overpromise the rapper as a headliner.

