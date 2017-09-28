Drake Gives Young Money Boss Lil Wayne A Strong Birthday Shout

Drake got his big break in the music business in 2009 after the breakout success of his mixtape So Far Gone, leading to him joining Lil Wayne‘s Young Money Entertainment imprint that year. Drizzy gave a strong birthday shout to Weezy via his Instagram page, heaping a lot of gratitude upon the now 35-year-old star.

“Happy Birthday bossssssy! Thank you for the endless tools and the inspiration,” Drake wrote in his post for Wayne, using a photo of the New Orleans rapper. “I would have been lost at how to maneuver this game without watching you do it first,” Drizzy added.

Underneath the tutelage of Young Money Wayne, the Canadian superstar has become one of Hip-Hop’s biggest acts with little signs of slowing down much like his label chief.

Check out Drake’s birthday shout, along with tagging the rest of the Young Money team, in the post below.

—

Photo: WENN.com