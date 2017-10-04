Las Vegas Shooter May Have Originally Targeted Chance The Rapper Show

Stephen Paddock, who unleashed a furious hail of bullets down on patrons at a country concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, may have been targeting another event if reports are true. According to sources who spoke with The Daily Beast, Paddock’s act of domestic terrorism allegedly centered Chance The Rapper and Lorde on the previous weekend as targets of his deadly assault.

The Daily Beast writes:

Stephen Paddock rented multiple condos overlooking the annual Life Is Beautiful Festival, which this year was headlined by Lorde and Chance the Rapper, said the source, who is not directly involved in the investigation but has been briefed on its progress. In an effort to confirm the report, The Daily Beast visited the Ogden, a 21-story luxury condominium tower with a line of sight to the concert-grounds. “We’re not in a position to confirm or deny anything about Mr. Paddock’s dealings. I suggest you contact Metro [police]. As you know this is an on going investigation,” said Melissa Warren, public affairs officer for Fais Foley Warren, owner of the Ogden.

As it stands, the suggestion is largely speculative and details on Sunday’s shooting continue to emerge. Local and national outlets alike shared in their reports that Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite was stocked with 23 high-powered weapons and cameras throughout to monitor police activity. At Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, officials discovered more weapons and explosive materials as well.

Photo: Getty Images