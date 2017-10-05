50 Cent Gives Props To Diddy’s Son, Still Trolling Though

Leave it to 50 Cent to give someone props only to throw a jab in the process. The perennial bad guy jokester gave Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ son, “Christian “King Combs” Combs props on a freestyle track, but took a dig at his dad in the process.

Over on 50 Cent’s Instagram, the G-Unt general posted a video clip of King Combs’ “Paid In Full” freestyle from last April. In typical Fif fashion, he propped the young man and continued a recent trend of him going at Diddy.

“These little n*ggas cool, I like this. They daddy should have been the pilot,” 50 said, referencing King Combs and crew rapping in front of a private jet over Eric B. and Rakim’s classic “Paid In Full” instrumental.

Exactly a week ago, Fif took a shot at Diddy’s cover photo from the 20th anniversary of XXL shoot, calling the Bad Boy honcho a “fruit basket” and piling on with the jokes in another post.

Diddy is taking the high road, opting instead to promote his brand, his sons, their business ventures, and his usual daily message of positivity and motivation.

Also in 50 news, his son, Marquise Jackson, explained in an interview with Murder Master Music Show that he and his dad are still at odds but they do keep in contact via social media.

Stay tuned as 50 Cent will keeping doing him as expected. Hit the flip to see last week’s digs.

