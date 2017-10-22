CLOSE
Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Bel-Air Crib Heading Towards $100M

It took Jay-Z & Beyoncé longer than expected to find their West Coast crib. The Bel-Air crib is inching toward $100M when considering the additional work the couple is putting into the property. 

Reports TMZ:

The Carters have taken out 2 permits in the past month for work on their recently purchased Bel-Air property — one to install a backup generator and make a $30k alteration to the pad, and another to add a living area under the pools for around $750k.

Bey and Jay closed escrow on the mansion in August for $88 MILLION — a dream come true for one new neighbor. But apparently $88 mil only gets you so much.

Hey, it’s not like they can’t afford it.

The Carter’s are a family of five, so surely they need the space.

