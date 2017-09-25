Jay-Z & Beyoncé Drop A Grip For A Home In The Hamptons

Jay-Z and Beyoncé continue to buy up expensive real estate like it’s going out of style. Just a month after dropping $88 million on a Bel Air compound, Jay and Bey snatched up a crib in the Hamptons for a mere $26 million (that’s like twenty-six singles to the power couple).

According to Trulia the happy couple just got themselves a 12,000 square foot estate that’s accompanied by a 17-acre meadow preserve and a 1800-square-foot guest cottage that may or may not one day house Memphis Bleek.

Other features of the 100-year-old structure include custom design and hand-milled woodwork that’s visible throughout the house and bathrooms that were sculpted with marble that was copped in Verona, Italy. Did we mention that the patina-matched tubs, counters, and tiles were carved from single blocks of stone by master European craftsmen? Probably some fellow Mason that Jay knows.

Meanwhile, us regular folks are happy with the home upgrades we get from Ikea and Home Depot.

Now that they own homes in LA, NY, The Hamptons, New Orleans, and Malibu, Hova and the Queen B need to tell us which homes are for which seasons so we can add to our life goals.

Check out images of their new crib below and on the flip.

