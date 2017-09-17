Beyoncé Had The Fun Bags Sitting Up High On Date Night With Jay-Z

Beyoncé is taking that whole milk doing the body good thing way literally, this after the superstar songstress shared photos of date night with her husband, Jay-Z. Queen Bey had the fun bags sitting high and heavy in a plunging top while traipsing around New York and taking in a hit Broadway play.

The Carters were attendees at the Dear Evan Hansen show at the Music Box Theater, going backstage to greet fans with Beyoncé reportedly emotionally moved by the performance according to a report from Page Six. Via her Instagram page, Queen Bey shared photos of the night and looked amazing in her off the shoulder number and those aforementioned globes of joy.

Check out images of Bey and Jay hitting the town and Broadway for date night below and on the following pages.

