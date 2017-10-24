Kanye West Releases New YEEZY Calabasas Season 2 Zine

Kanye West’s fuses photography and fashion together yet again. The YEEZY Calabasas season 2 is here and he has produced a new zine to highlight the new collection.

Shot by Jackie Nickerson, the new spread features No Vacancy Inn’s Tremaine Emory and WORME’s Melissa Collett as the models. Both are sporting the new wears which include dad hats, sweats, hoodies, socks, tees and of course the very much hyped 700 Wave Runner sneakers.

The shoot is rich with California imagery including an old-school Chevrolet, highway signs and dusty roads as the two creatives are found pumping gas and sharing private moments while immersed in the scenery. Those who were lucky enough pre-order a pair of the trainers will receive the zine as an added bonus. You can check out the shoot on the following pages.

Via Dazed

Photo: YEEZY / Jackie Nickerson

