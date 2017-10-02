CLOSE
Home

The Kanye West x adidas YEEZY CALABASAS Track Pant Drops Oct. 8

Leave a comment

Kanye West is a master purveyor of hype. adidas and the “Power” rapper have announced that the Yeezy Calabas track pant will get another launch (it sold out immediately back in March) on October 8. 

The pants will be available in two colors: maroon/cheer scarlet and black/black.

Getting your hands on the double-knit nylon constructed pants that included “CALABASAS” down the seam along with contrasting adidas 3-Stripes will cost you a health $120.

Try your luck at adidas.com/YEEZY, trendy adidas retail spots and YEEZY.SUPPLY. Check the full list of retailers right here.

Images below and on the flip.


Photo: adidas Originals

adidas Originals , Kanye West , newsletter

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
A$AP Rocky “Sundress,” Mic Handz ft. Sean Price “Conceit” & More | Daily Visuals 11.20.18
11.20.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close