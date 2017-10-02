The Kanye West x adidas YEEZY CALABASAS Track Pant Drops Oct. 8

Kanye West is a master purveyor of hype. adidas and the “Power” rapper have announced that the Yeezy Calabas track pant will get another launch (it sold out immediately back in March) on October 8.

The pants will be available in two colors: maroon/cheer scarlet and black/black.

Getting your hands on the double-knit nylon constructed pants that included “CALABASAS” down the seam along with contrasting adidas 3-Stripes will cost you a health $120.

Try your luck at adidas.com/YEEZY, trendy adidas retail spots and YEEZY.SUPPLY. Check the full list of retailers right here.

Photo: adidas Originals

