Stay Puft Yeezy: Kanye West Is Getting Fat Shamed On Twitter Something Awful

Kanye West seems on his way to better mental health. However, this seems to have been accompanied by Yeezy gaining some extra pounds, and Twitter is letting him know about it.
A new photo of Yeezy makes it seem like he’s been eating very, very well.
It very may well be a case of a bad angle or a doctored image (his shirt have been getting bigger, though), but Twitter doesn’t care.
It’s all about the slander, fat shaming be damned. So we compiled some of the best here, for archival purposes.
For a man who is very much into slim aesthetics (see his runway shows and music videos, for example), him catching heat for not matching his own standards should be expected. Nevertheless, some of y’all just ain’t right.
