Drake Didn’t Submit More Life For Grammy Awards Consideration

Drake is one of the game’s most successful and revered artists today and possibly of all-time, so it was surprising that the King of the North didn’t submit his last project More Life for consideration in the upcoming 2018 Grammy Awards.

According to the AP, an anonymous source close to the nomination process revealed that Drizzy refrained from submitting his critically acclaimed album for awards like Album of The Year, Rap Album of The Year. He even chose not to submit any songs for categories like Song of The Year, Record of The Year or Best Rap Song.

It’s a head-scratching move given the fact that More Life debuted at number 1 this past March and broke release day records when it was streamed more than 60 million times on Spotify alone. Apple Music saw more activity when the album was streamed 89 million times in the first 24 hours of its release.

Maybe Drake is just tired of winning? Is that possible?

Drake does have a trophy room packed to the brim with Grammy Awards, MTV Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Awards, Soul Train Awards, Emmy’s, Oscars, Super Bowls – the man doesn’t lose even in games he doesn’t play in! Maybe he’s just running out of room to store things in.

We’ll just have to wait and see if he explains why he held the album back from furthering establishing his dominance in the music game.

—

Photo: Instagram