Drake’s 31st Birthday Party In L.A. Was Star-Studded As Expected

Many pardons from us in wishing Drake a belated 31st birthday, but October’s Very Own appeared to be held down on the good vibes and celebration tip. After hosting a weekend party in Toronto, Drake hosted a party at Los Angeles venue Poppy on Monday (Oct. 23) that had entertainers literally scrambling to get in.

TMZ reports:

Drake celebrated his 31st Monday night at Poppy, where a massive crowd gathered outside. It was his second party … he threw an Andy Warhol-themed bash in his native Toronto over the weekend. On the guest list … Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, G-Eazy, Justin Combs, Jordan Clarkson, apl.de.ap from the Black Eyed Peas. Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were also there.

The outlet adds that Jamie Foxx and Lamar Odom had to literally fight to get into the packed event.

Check out some of the images below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »