WATCH: Just Drake Sipping Wine During A Toronto Raptors Broadcast

During the broadcast of the Toronto Raptors taking on the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend, Drake joined the home court broadcast team but with an added twist. Drizzy, a usual fixture at home games for the Raptors and an ambassador for the team, did the most Drake thing ever by helping call the game with a glass of pinot grigio.

Sitting alongside his friend and alleged muscle Chubbs, Drake was taking in the game courtside while having a chat with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins from the broadcast team. The Canadian superstar opened up his small segment with the team by asking if the team ever had a sip of pinot while calling the game, with both men questioning what Drake was sipping on.

In another portion of the broadcast, Drake gave his early take on the Raptors season and was in an especially good mood considering the team was easily handling the overmatched Sixers squad.

Check out Drake having a good old time with the Toronto Raptors broadcast team in the two videos below.

Drake is outchea drinking Pinot Grigio at Raptors games pic.twitter.com/JvfsWqFmvE — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) October 22, 2017

"It's lookin' like a potential 30 piece right now." – @Drake pic.twitter.com/OVoVulTXnQ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 22, 2017

Whole lot of 6s but I'm still like, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah pic.twitter.com/N1ah98Kivw — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 22, 2017

Photo: WENN.com