Drake Says Vince Carter Put Toronto On Hip-Hop Map [VIDEO]

Vince Carter is one of the top basketball players to ever hit the hardwood, don’t debate us on that. In a new interview, Drake says that Carter effectively put his hometown of Toronto on the Hip-Hop map during his playing days with our neighbors to the north.

Chris Bosh, a former Toronto Raptors player and Miami Heat star attempting to rebuild himself into returning to the game, assumed hosting duties on LeBron James’ Uninterrupted channel. King James and Drizzy sat down for a bite and drinks at Fring’s, discussing a variety of topics with the Cleveland Cavaliers star taking over in the lead.

Drake, who talked about how he and Bosh formed a friendship early on during his arrival to the Raptors, even recalling the time the pair met at So Far Gone mixtape party. But it was Drake’s gushing over his city’s support of the local basketball squad and how Vinsanity blossomed as a superstar in the 6.

Check out Drake, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh talk basketball, Toronto, Vince Carter, and more on Uninterrupted below. Oh and Carter still got ups at the old age of 40. The Carter talks around the 12:00-minute mark. Oh, and Drizzy fried Bosh a few times too.

James and Drake are behind the documentary, The Carter Effect, which you can learn more about by following this link.

—

Photo: screen cap