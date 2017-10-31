Jay-Z Will Get GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honor At 2018 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Ahead of next year’s 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will be honored with the Salute To Industry Icons honor at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. A 21-time GRAMMY Awards winner himself, the honor will cover many of the Brooklyn mogul’s achievements in music both as an artist and executive.

From the event’s press release:

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s GRAMMY Awards.”

“JAY-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” said Clive Davis, co-host of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. “What a night this will be!”

Since 1996, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and 21-time GRAMMY Award winner Shawn “JAY Z” Carter has been a dominant force in popular culture, with multiple businesses and accolades across the recording industry.

Among his achievements, Carter has served as President of Def Jam Recordings, launched the successful Made In America festival, acquired luxury spirits brand Armand De Brignac, and maintains his role as majority owner in the 40/40 sports clubs. In 2013, Carter launched Roc Nation Sports, whose roster includes NBA Champion Kevin Durant and MLB All-Star Robinson Cano. Carter became co-owner in global streaming service, TIDAL, in 2015. In 2017, Carter became the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.