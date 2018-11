History has shown you shouldn’t have expected 50 Cent to maintain any chill. The Queens rapper took to Instagram to mock Wendy Williams for fainting on live television.

Fif pretty much chalks up the episode to bad acting instead of overheating in her Halloween costume as Williams claims. The rapper has been going at Williams for a while now.

Maybe one day 50 Cent will take the high road. One day.

Photo: WENN.com