Post Malone Confused About Lil B’s Twitter Attack

Post Malone found himself on the end of an attack from Lil B last month that became part of a larger discussion about race, music and cultural appropriation, but done in the typically random Based God fashion. In an interview with The Dana Cortez Show, Malone said he didn’t understand why the Bay Area rapper went after him and said he was confused by it all.

Post Malone has contended with the image he’s surfing a rap wave and not committed to the music, but he pushed back during the interview when he was asked if being a white artist in a Black art form was being held against him.

“Especially coming into the game and being so young and not really having an identity. Being a young kid, there’s so much going on around you and it’s so easy to be someone else or something and want to be something you’re not,” Malone said.

He added, But coming into my own and really figuring out who I am and what kind of music I want to make and how I want to really shift the culture and shift the genre… now I think, with this last album, I’ve shut a lot of people up that just wanted to call me a cultural appropriator or a one-hit wonder. It doesn’t bother me anymore that people question me.”

Cockiness aside, Malone is currently winning on the charts and breaking records. But about this whole shutting people up angle? Simmer down, cowboy. You’re still on notice for pump faking about Hip-Hop.

Photo: screen cap